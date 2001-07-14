Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced its Simoa® technology was instrumental in revealing high prevalence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) associated with multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a recent study+published+in+the+journal+%3Ci%3EScience%3C%2Fi%3E. Principal Investigator, Dr. Albert Ascherio, epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in collaboration with scientists from various prestigious institutions, leveraged Simoa’s ability to detect the neurofilament light (NfL) protein at ultra-low levels. Their analysis produced evidence that EBV increases susceptibility toward developing MS and supports the virus’ association with the pathogenesis of MS.

“We’re excited to see how this research will aid critical advances in MS discovery and development as the chronic condition affects millions of people globally,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix and Founder of Powering+Precision+Health (PPH). “Part of what makes MS so devastating is that it often goes unrecognized for years or is mistaken for other neurological conditions. With Simoa’s extreme sensitivity, informative markers can be detected much earlier in blood, serum or plasma, enabling better understanding and enabling researchers to make significant innovations in earlier detection and differentiation of the disease.”

Researchers of the study, “Longitudinal analysis reveals high prevalence of Epstein-Barr virus associated with multiple sclerosis,” tested the hypothesis that MS is caused by EBV in a cohort comprising more than 10 million young adults on active duty in the U.S. military, 955 of whom were diagnosed with MS during their period of service. Risk of MS increased 32-fold after infection with EBV, but was not increased after infection with other viruses, including the similarly transmitted cytomegalovirus. Serum levels of NfL, a biomarker of neuroaxonal degeneration, increased only after EBV seroconversion, suggesting that EBV played a role in nerve cell damage. An additional study published in the journalNature, “Clonally Expanded B Cells in Multiple Sclerosis Bind EBV EBNA1 and GlialCAM,” also reveals a mechanistic link between EBV and MS. Rheumatology and Immunology Academic Research Scientist, Tobias V. Lanz, and additional scientists demonstrated high-affinity molecular mimicry between the EBV transcription factor EBNA1 and the CNS protein GlialCAM, to provide structural and in-vivo functional evidence for its relevance.

Quanterix’ technology recently supported 31 scientific presentations at the 37th+Congress+of+the+European+Committee+for+Treatment+and+Research+in+Multiple+Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), the world’s largest meeting dedicated to advancing research for MS. This marked Quanterix’ fourth consecutive year as a sponsoring organization. As the presentations at ECTRIMS demonstrated, recent Simoa-enabled research further supports the belief that implementing serum neurofilament light (sNfL) measures may be of utility in initial diagnosis, first treatment choice, surveillance of subclinical disease activity and guidance of therapy selection.

According to the National+MS+Society, more than 2.3 million people have a diagnosis of MS globally. In the U.S. alone, the National MS Society recently completed a prevalence study estimating nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 live with a diagnosis of MS.

“With wide-spread impacts from the disease, Quanterix’ technology is continually looking to power innovative breakthroughs such as this latest study in Science, to provide more answers to patients, researchers and doctors,” added Hrusovsky.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

