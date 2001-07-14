ZipRecruiter Wins G2 Awards Including Easiest to Use and Users Most Likely to Recommend

ZipRecruiter has been honored by G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, with ten winter awards including easiest to use, users most likely to recommend, and leader across small, mid-size, and enterprise businesses. The full list of awards won is:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005766/en/

ZipRecruiter is recognized with ten G2 Winter Awards, including Users Most Likely to Recommend. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Best Relationship Mid-Market

Best Relationship Small Business

Best Usability

Easiest to Use

Leader Enterprise

Leader

Leader Mid-Market

Leader Small-Business

Momentum Leader

Users Most Likely to Recommend

“Our dedication to creating the best hiring products has helped employers of all sizes find top talent through unprecedented times, including the shift to remote work and the widespread labor shortage. We’re honored to see these efforts reflected in our G2 Awards,” said Ryan Eberhard, Chief Product Officer at ZipRecruiter.

ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly and efficiently. In 2021, ZipRecruiter launched Invite to Apply, a solution to hiring bottlenecks that allows employers to proactively find the right talent. Through this tool, ZipRecruiter finds candidates who are a strong fit for a business’s open roles and presents them to the hiring manager, who can then connect with the candidates and invite them to apply. Jobs where employers use ‘Invite to Apply’ receive over 2.5 times more candidates.1 And candidates who are invited to apply are nearly three times more likely to get hired.2

In 2022 ZipRecruiter will continue to build a category-defining marketplace through Phil, an innovative AI-powered technology working like a personal recruiter. Phil plays an integral role in making the experience of finding a job with ZipRecruiter feel human and differentiated from any other online job search experience.

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years3 and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.4

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

About G2:

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

1 ZipRecruiter Internal Data, average Jan. 1–Dec. 31, 2020.

2 Based on self-reporting by over 10,000 logged in users who reported being hired for a job through ZipRecruiter from September 1, 2020–October 31, 2020.

3 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Feb 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

4 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.g2.com%2Fcategories%2Fjob-boards%3Futf8%3D%25E2%259C%2593%26amp%3Border%3Dtop_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005766/en/