Matrix Service Company Joins Global CEO-Led Hydrogen Council, Supporting a Clean, Diversified Energy System Through an Accelerated Transition to Hydrogen

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company ( MTRX) announced today that it has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led coalition working to accelerate the energy transition through hydrogen. The organization is comprised of more than 130 companies from across the globe representing a variety of sectors, all committed to scaling up the hydrogen value chain to contribute to a clean and diversified energy system.



“We are extremely proud to have been accepted as a member of the Hydrogen Council and look forward to working with other members to advance hydrogen’s potential as a clean energy source and to support energy and industrial clients as they make strategic infrastructure investments in hydrogen and other low-carbon solutions,” said Matrix Service Company CEO John R. Hewitt.

“In addition to our work with the Hydrogen Council, with a growing pipeline of opportunities for hydrogen infrastructure across the North American energy and industrial markets, we are also strengthening our internal resources and working in partnership with technology providers such as Chart Industries to develop standardized hydrogen solutions in North America, including hydrogen liquefaction plants, marine bunkering, fueling stations, plant expansions, storage expansion, spaceship fueling and other hydrogen related facilities.”

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company ( MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering, construction and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, has been recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com and read our inaugural Sustainability Report.

About the Hydrogen Council:



The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition. The Council believes that hydrogen has a key role to play in reaching our global decarbonisation goals by helping to diversify energy sources worldwide, foster business and technological innovation as drivers for long-term economic growth, and decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. Using its global reach to promote collaboration between governments, industry and investors, the Council provides guidance on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world. It also acts as a business marketplace, bringing together a diverse group of 130+ companies based in 20+ countries and across the entire hydrogen value chain, including large multinationals, innovative SMEs, and investors. The Hydrogen Council also serves as a resource for safety standards and an interlocutor for the investment community, while identifying opportunities for regulatory advocacy in key geographies. To find out more visit www.hydrogencouncil.com and follow us on Twitter @HydrogenCouncil and LinkedIn.

Hydrogen Council Press Office [email protected]

