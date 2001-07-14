Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Results on Feb. 9

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 9.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on February 9. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com%2Finvestors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126006101/en/