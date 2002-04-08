TransUnion Receives Perfect Score on HRC's Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) announced today it earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a leading national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees. First launched in 2002, the tool provides rigorous, fair and transparent criteria for participating businesses to improve the experiences of LGBTQ+ employees.



TransUnion’s fourth consecutive year of recognition from the HRC is a testament to the company‘s enriching and inclusive culture. From networking resource groups like Pride @ TU to support for the Equality Act and a variety of benefit offerings such as adoption reimbursement, paid parental leave and gender confirmation procedure coverage, TransUnion strives to be a destination workplace where associates feel seen, heard and appreciated for being themselves.

“We’re delighted to receive this recognition from HRC for the fourth year in a row, and we pledge to continue empowering our associates and championing a workplace culture that supports the LGBTQ+ community,” said Teedra Bernard, Chief Talent and Diversity Officer, TransUnion. “Around the world, our people continue to go above and beyond in making TransUnion a wonderful place to work.”

The 2022 HRC Corporate Equality Index rates businesses on a scale from 0 to 100, with a certain number of points awarded for meeting detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: workforce protections for sexual orientation and gender identity or expression; inclusive benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship. TransUnion’s efforts in satisfying all of the Corporate Equality Index’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, joining over 840 major US businesses in earning top marks this year.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

