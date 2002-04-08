NextPlay Technologies' Longroot Selected by Ample Health to Lead Security Token Offering

SUNRISE, FL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. ( NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported that its licensed Longroot digital token offering platform will serve as the financial advisor and underwriter for Ample Health’s ('Ample') proposed security token offering (STO).



Ample Health is an emerging cannabis company operating from seed to sale in Southeast Asia. The company is looking to use the proceeds from its STO to fund its development and global expansion.

Longroot will be responsible for structuring the offering and raising the initial capital to fund the STO. This will involve developing the registration statements for all relevant jurisdictions, including preliminary and final prospectuses. It intends to lead Ample through the entire regulatory approval process, and then assist in the pricing and launching the STO through the Longroot portal.

“This Ample Health STO represents a tremendous opportunity for us to represent a major client in the fast-growing global cannabis space,” commented Todd Bonner, director of Longroot (Thailand) Limited and chairman of NextPlay Technologies. “Once complete, we believe it will represent the first of many successful STOs for Longroot that we are currently advancing in our pipeline.”

Ample Health looks to take advantage of the global cannabis market which is projected to grow at a 32% compounded annual growth rate from $28.3 billion in 2021 to $197.74 billion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights .

Akira Wongwan, CEO and co-founder of Ample Health, commented: “We selected Longroot to lead our STO due to its experienced management and well-established presence in the digital offering marketplace, as well as its Thai federal government licensing and oversight. Together, we believe this will ensure a highly-successful STO and the launch of our global cannabis platform.”

The proposed offering targets to raise between USD $100-250 million. Longroot will receive a management and placement fee on the proceeds raised due immediately upon closing of the offering, which is expected to occur by the summer of 2022.

Disclaimer

The information included in the press release is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, security or digital currency, or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market information, data and other information included herein are not guaranteed as to completeness or accuracy and are subject to change without notice.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Ample Health and will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Ample Health

Ample Health is an emerging cannabis company operating from seed to sale in Southeast Asia. It is focused on bringing synergy between growers, extractors, retailers and regulators, to help them compete in the domestic and international cannabis market and creating a fair and sustainable industry for all.

About Longroot

Authorized and regulated under global-leading Thai federal digital asset business law and licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Thailand, Longroot (Thailand) Limited provides fully regulated and licensed digital asset financing and investment services for digital assets. Longroot is focused on creating regulated cryptocurrencies used in wholesale travel, real estate and hotels, gaming assets, insurance and digital advertising. As a Thailand-based corporation, Longroot is indirectly controlled by NextPlay Technologies. For more information, go to longroot.co.th .

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. ( NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of its existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and within the safe harbor provided by the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties including, and not limited to, our need for additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all, which raises questions about our ability to continue as a going concern; the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and is expected to continue to have, a significant material adverse impact on the travel industry and our business, operating results and liquidity; current regulation governing digital currency activity is often unclear and is evolving; the future development and growth of digital currencies are subject to a variety of factors that are difficult to predict and evaluate, many of which are out of our control; the value of digital currency is volatile; amounts owed to us by third parties which may not be paid timely, if at all; certain amounts we owe under outstanding indebtedness which are secured by substantially all of our assets and penalties we may incur in connection therewith; the fact that we have significant indebtedness, which could adversely affect our business and financial condition; our revenues and results of operations being subject to the ability of our distributors and partners to integrate our alternative lodging rental (ALR) properties with their websites, and the timing of such integrations; uncertainty and illiquidity in credit and capital markets which may impair our ability to obtain credit and financing on acceptable terms and may adversely affect the financial strength of our business partners; the officers and directors of the Company have the ability to exercise significant influence over the Company; stockholders may be diluted significantly through our efforts to obtain financing, satisfy obligations and complete acquisitions through the issuance of additional shares of our common or preferred stock; if we are unable to adapt to changes in technology, our business could be harmed; our travel business depends substantially on property owners and managers renewing their listings; if we do not adequately protect our intellectual property, our ability to compete could be impaired; our long-term success depends, in part, on our ability to expand our property owner, manager and traveler bases outside of the United States and, as a result, our business is susceptible to risks associated with international operations; unfavorable changes in, or interpretations of, government regulations or taxation of the evolving ALR, Internet and e-commerce industries which could harm our operating results; risks associated with the operations of, the business of, and the regulation of, Longroot and NextBank International (formerly IFEB); the market in which we participate being highly competitive, and because of that we may be unable to compete successfully with our current or future competitors; our potential inability to adapt to changes in technology, which could harm our business; the volatility of our stock price; the fact that we may be subject to liability for the activities of our property owners and managers, which could harm our reputation and increase our operating costs; and that we have incurred significant losses to date and require additional capital which may not be available on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by NextPlay are detailed from time to time in NextPlay’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the headings “Risk Factors”. These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: NextPlay Technologies, Inc.

Company Contacts:

NextPlay Technologies, Inc.

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel: (954) 888-9779

Email: [email protected]







Ample Health

Akira Wongwan

Founder

Tel: 0869778788

Email: [email protected]