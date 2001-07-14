Fastly's New On-Demand Learning Center Unlocks Self-Paced Technical Training At Scale

Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced the unveiling of its Fastly+Academy, an on-demand learning center designed to help customers sharpen their skills and curious developers looking for more information about its products and platform. As pressure continues to mount for resource-constrained developer and engineering teams tasked with creating innovative new experiences in a digital-first world, Fastly Academy’s self-service, efficient learning environment equips teams with faster onboarding and reduced time-to-value as they build, secure, and deliver more powerful websites and applications.

"At the Guardian, our engineering teams are continuously building and optimizing technology that delivers important news fast and at-scale for our readers around the globe, and Fastly is a crucial part of our solution," said David Furey, Senior Engineering Manager at The Guardian. "That's why the Fastly Academy is an exciting new resource for our team. In the face of greater demand, higher end-user expectations, and increasing security challenges, we're now able to access self-paced and multi-level training on Fastly's products and services, ensuring our team can continue to move quickly and reimagine digital experiences at scale."

Fastly Academy includes training for all levels of learners, from beginners who are seeking foundational knowledge of the web, to advanced practitioners looking for more in-depth explanations of platform functionality across Fastly’s Deliver, Secure, and Compute product lines. As the newest addition to Fastly’s educational ecosystem – including technical+documentation and the Developer+Hub – the Academy’s coursework is self-paced, interactive, and media-rich, with all training featuring a combination of video, text, and images.

“The Academy is ultimately about setting users up for success with the Fastly platform, and to help learners of all levels become more familiar with technology that unlocks better performance and security for digital experiences - without requiring a Fastly customer account,” said Kim Ogletree, Chief Customer Officer at Fastly. “By giving teams access to various levels of coursework, the ability to set their own training cadence, and a view into individual account progress and course completion, organizations can standardize training at scale, allowing them to better leverage Fastly’s offerings to build fast, engaging, and safe digital experiences.”

Those interested in exploring Fastly Academy must create an Academy account and do not need to be a Fastly customer to access coursework. Read our blog post, “Introducing+Fastly+Academy%3A+on-demand+learning+at+your+fingertips,” for tips on how to get started and more details on training content, or email [email protected] for additional information.

