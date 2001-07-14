Barracuda Selects SentinelOne To Strengthen AI-Powered XDR Across MSP Security Solutions

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Barracuda+Networks%2C+Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, selected the Singularity XDR platform to help MSPs prevent, detect, and autonomously respond to threats at machine speed with AI-powered XDR.

Barracuda protects more than 200,000 global customers to safeguard their data and employees from threats. Barracuda selected SentinelOne to strengthen its endpoint protection and response portfolio due to SentinelOne’s superior API capabilities, flexible workflow integrations, and platform efficacy. Through the integration, MSPs using SKOUT Managed XDR and SentinelOne will be able to benefit from streamlined analysis, detection, and incident reporting.

“Security teams are challenged with monitoring and protecting every edge of their network, yet are drowning in data and alerts,” said Neal Bradbury, SVP, Barracuda MSP. “There aren’t enough skilled people to operate cybersecurity products at scale. Our alliance with SentinelOne will empower MSPs to stay one step ahead of attackers and address intrusion attempts in real-time.”

Through SentinelOne’s capabilities, organizations experience XDR - more preventative actions, faster response times, and automated workflows across their dynamic, technology-bound perimeter. SentinelOne replaces traditional antivirus (AV), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and a variety of point products with the AI-powered Singularity XDR platform.

“Every place where data resides is vulnerable from device to server to the cloud,” said Brandon Andrews, VP Worldwide MSP, SentinelOne. “Combining SentinelOne’s AI-powered XDR and Barracuda’s SKOUT Managed XDR helps MSPs close security gaps and simplify their cybersecurity stack, eliminating the inefficiencies associated with legacy and crowd-powered solutions.”

To learn more about how you can leverage Singularity XDR's capabilities across your cybersecurity stack, visit the SentinelOne Singularity marketplace: www.sentinelone.com/partners/singularity-marketplace

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them – in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda, and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the US and other countries. SKOUT Cybersecurity and the SKOUT logo are registered trademarks of SKOUT Cybersecurity Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates in the US and other countries.

