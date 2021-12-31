Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Ford Motor Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Newmont Corp, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: F, DLR,
- Added Positions: VZ, ZM, SHAK, VYM, VOO, RPRX, JNJ, IJS, QQQ, FAF, IJJ, PYPL, VIG, ENB, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: COIN, CHKP, SPY, ABNB, ARKK, FB, AMZN, BMY, TMO, DIS, JPM, NOC, XLY, PRFZ, APPH, YUMC, UNP, MCD, LLY, CVX, BRK.B, ESI, NKE, IDXX, XLF, XLI, XLK,
- Sold Out: T, NEM, BIIB, GOLD, BYND, MRNA, CANO, SQ, GM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oxler Private Wealth LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,292 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,390 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,235 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 29,327 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,900 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 108,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 53,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 217.69%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $138.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 56.43%. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $90.97, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 136.99%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.28 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $74.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
