SmartSens Selects PDF Solutions Exensio Fabless for Data Analytics of CMOS Image Sensors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ( PDFS), a global provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced that SmartSens, a leading CMOS image sensor (CIS) semiconductor company, has selected Exensio® Fabless as the platform to perform data management and analytics for their entire family of CIS products.



With the rapid growth in the smart video market segment, the demand for CIS products in security monitoring, automotive, and machine vision has surged in recent years. To keep pace with this increase in market demand and SmartSens’ accelerated development of new products, the company chose PDF Solutions Exensio Fabless as its enterprise data analytics platform. SmartSens has experienced superior performance and flexibility with Exensio Fabless, as well as powerful analytic templates, the combination of which has enabled SmartSens engineers to achieve a 50% reduction root cause analysis time. As a result, SmartSens reports bringing new products to market faster with exceptional product yield.

“SmartSens is very focused on the needs and requirements of our customers and achieve this by delivering innovative image sensors to the marketplace, and providing our customers with the product volume they need,” said Shao Zexu, VP of Process & IP Strategy at SmartSens. “Exensio Fabless enables our product engineering organization to achieve new levels of excellence in data analytics for all of our product lines. This has resulted in faster time-to-market and exceptional yield for our products, and has increased the demand for our products worldwide.”

"We are delighted that SmartSens has selected Exensio Fabless to help them continue to deliver advanced CIS products to the marketplace,” said Jun Jia, Head of China Business Development for PDF Solutions. “The data integration and analytics capabilities of Exensio Fabless are designed to be powerful and highly-customizable to enable SmartSens to continue their growth as a global leader in CMOS image sensors. Our vision is to empower all of our semiconductor customers to optimize their manufacturing and test environments through measureable ROI.”

About Exensio Fabless

The PDF Solutions Exensio Fabless analytics platform is an enterprise-level, end-to-end analytics environment that architected to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their devices. Combined with PDF Solutions’ professional services, the Exensio Fabless analytics platform is designed to enable its customers to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About SmartSens

SmartSens Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a high-performance CMOS image sensor (CIS) chip design company. It is headquartered in Shanghai and has research centers in many cities around the world.

SmartSens has been dedicated to pushing forward the frontier of imaging technology and growing in popularity among customers since it was established. SmartSens’ CMOS image sensors provide advanced imaging solutions for a broad range of areas such as surveillance, machine vision, automotive and cellphone cameras.

SmartSens is committed to continuous innovation of products and fueling growth in numerous industries by delivering a more comprehensive portfolio of image sensors.

For the Company’s latest news and information, visit www.smartsenstech.com

CONTACTS

David Park

VP of Marketing

Tel: (408) 533-8530

Email: [email protected]

Ivy Sun

Senior Marketing Manager

Tel: (86) 21-6485-3570

Email:[email protected]