Radian Rises on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has scored 85 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate+Equality+Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

2022 is the third year that Radian has participated in the index, and each year the company’s score has increased.

“At Radian, we are committed to creating equity among and increasing access to opportunities for all our employees, regardless of their orientation and gender identity, and helping foster a culture of inclusion where everyone can bring their whole self to work,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “We are proud of this recognition as it is a testament to our commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ equality in our workplace and a reminder to keep the momentum going.”

The 2022 Corporate Equality Index evaluates more than 1,271 major U.S. businesses—employers of more than 20 million U.S. workers—on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

More information about Radian’s corporate responsibility initiatives is available at https%3A%2F%2Fradian.com%2Fwho-we-are%2Fcorporate-responsibility. To learn more about the Corporate Equality Index, please visit www.hrc.org%2Fcei.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005400/en/