Study Finds Fypon Decorative Millwork Increases Perceived Home Value

A recent independent study conducted by the Farnsworth Group, commissioned by Fypon, found that homeowners who upgrade the exterior of their homes with well -selected Fypon polyurethane decorative millwork could significantly improve the perceived value of their home.*

More than 250 real estate agents participated in the survey and were shown images of various homes, including some that had been enhanced with Fypon polyurethane millwork. The survey showed that depending on home style and type of millwork, real estate agents’ perceived value of a home could increase by as much as 21%.*

Fypon decorative millwork can be used to add character and charm while elevating a home’s overall look.

“The appearance of the home’s exterior tends to set expectations for the interior and beyond, which is why curb appeal is so important,” said Derek Fielding, director of insights for Fypon.

According to the National Association of Realtors, 97% of buyers use the internet to search for a home, and 87% of home buyers say they rely on photos when house hunting. This means eye-catching pictures that highlight a home’s curb appeal can be crucial to get potential buyers interested.**

About Fypon

Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit www.fypon.com or call 800-446-3040.

Fypon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

