Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: WMT, HD, GOOGL, PFE, BX, VOO, JPM, UNP, CSX, RSP, SPY, VTV,
- Added Positions: VONV, VONG, TIP, MGV, HDV, AAPL, MGK, IUSB, QQQ, IYE, IXG, GOVT, ESGU, FB, AMZN, TSLA, ITOT, MBB, FVD, UVSP, MUB, DIS, MSFT, VLUE, VTI, ABT, BND, GOOG, NVDA, PTE, JNJ, ZYNE, UNH, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, USMV, IHI, LQD, FMB, IXN, ADP, NEAR, BMY, MTUM, QUAL, SUB, GLD, IJR,
- Sold Out: BA, BSX, WFC,
For the details of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernardo+wealth+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,576 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 190,551 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,515 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,707 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 156,825 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2580.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 311.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 313.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 85,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.56%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 32,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Univest Financial Corp (UVSP)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Univest Financial Corp by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $30.78, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. Also check out:
1. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC keeps buying