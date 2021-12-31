Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: WMT, HD, GOOGL, PFE, BX, VOO, JPM, UNP, CSX, RSP, SPY, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Boeing Co, Boston Scientific Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 113,576 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 190,551 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,515 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,707 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 156,825 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2580.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 311.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 91,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 313.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 85,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.56%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 32,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 35.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Univest Financial Corp by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $30.78, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.