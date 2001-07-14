Pawtocol Hires New CEO to Launch Blockchain-Powered Pet Platform and Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

Pawtocol, creator of the world’s first pet platform powered by blockchain technology, today announced the appointment of Colin Jordan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jordan most recently held leadership roles in sales and marketing at Egnyte, a Silicon Valley-based SaaS company that is planning+for+a+2022+IPO. As Chief Executive Officer, Jordan will be developing and executing a go-to-market strategy to deliver the Pawtocol platform to millions of pets and pet owners worldwide.

“The Pawtocol team has developed innovative technology that will not only disrupt the pet community but the broader blockchain and NFT communities as well,” said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. “As a company, Pawtocol has always put a heavy emphasis on being environmentally friendly and socially responsible, which gives us a unique opportunity to show the world the kind of positive impact that blockchain technology can make. I look forward to leading Pawtocol through this pivotal stage of growth and delivering our platform to pets and pet owners on a global scale.”

“Since founding Pawtocol in 2018, we have built a tremendously talented team that has continued to push the boundaries of blockchain technology and lead us to where we are today,” said Karim Quazzani, Founder of Pawtocol. “At this critical stage in our journey we believe that Colin’s experience and skillset, mixed with his passion and work ethic, are the winning combination that will successfully lead us through this next stage of growth.”

As a part of Pawtocol’s recent+acquisition by New Wave Holding Corp. (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNK), Pawtocol has received funding to support the roadmap of products and services to be launched.

Pawtocol will be utilizing the funding to grow their team and develop the initial product offerings on their all-inclusive platform, including the world’s first blockchain-powered pet tag and NFT Marketplace for pets. In addition, Pawtocol has launched a utility token, UPI (Universal Pet Income), that owners can exchange for pet-related products, services, and other perks.

“The mission moving forward is simple,” said Jordan. “Everything we build and deliver will help create better lives for pets and pet owners. We are going to show the world how transformative blockchain technology can be when used the right way.”

Pawtocol Holding Corp. (“Pawtocol”), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. (“New Wave”) (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol, powered by blockchain technology, is the first pet platform of its kind. Pawtocol connects the physical lives of pets and pet owners with the rapidly expanding digital universe to create the world’s most advanced pet community. For the first time pet owners are able to have full control over their information and use it in a meaningful way – improving their lives, their pets’ lives, and millions of others in the pet community all over the world.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http%3A%2F%2Fnewwavecorp.com.

