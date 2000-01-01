New Feature Update: Industry Overview Pages

GuruFocus is proud to announce we have made major improvements to the look of our industry overview pages. These pages provide a variety of useful information about industry trends, the top companies in each industry and more. Let’s take a look at the new and improved version!

Overview

When you go to the industry overview, the first thing you will see is the regional overview page for the U.S.A. region, pictured below in Figure 1. This includes a brief description of the page, as well as the sector weighting and the performance comparison.

Figure 1

The sector weighting is a pie chart showcasing which sectors make up different percentages of the total market cap of all companies in the region. The performance comparison shows the total returns of different sectors over various time periods; to change the time period, simply click on the time period you want, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2

To get to the overview pages for other regions, click on the name of the region you want in the region navigation bar, located above the overview itself but below the GuruFocus site navigation bars (see Figure 3).

Figure 3

Sector comparison

Below the overview for the region, we have a breakdown of the different sectors in that region as well as the industries in each sector. The sector comparison (Figure 4) breaks down each industry and shows several metrics for each industry in that region, such as the price-earnings, price-sales and price-book ratios. Each of these metrics is the median of all companies in that industry and region.

Figure 4

The sector comparison is followed by the sector performance chart, a line chart showing the percentage growth in market cap of the various sectors over time (Figure 5).

Figure 5

Last on each region page, we have the historical key ratio charts, which show how certain key ratios for each sector have changed over time, as well as the distribution of how many companies traded in specific value ranges for each ratio.

You can compare the historical key ratios for multiple sectors as well by clicking on additional industries below the chart to add them. For example, as shown in Figure 6 below, the Shiller PE ratio for the technology sector has been on the rise recently, while the Shiller PE for the consumer defensive sector has remained mostly flat.

Figure 6

More on specific sectors

To get more detail on a sector, you can click on that sector in the left-hand side bar, as shown in Figure 7, to get to its sector overview page.

Figure 7

Structured similarly to the regional overview pages, the sector overview pages provide a pie chart of the industries in that sector, weighted by market cap, as well as a performance comparison for each of the industries in that sector.

Below this is the industry comparison, which compares several metrics for each industry in that sector, such as the price-earnings, price-sales and price-book ratios. The sector performance shows how well the sector has performed compared to the S&P 500, and the key ratios function the same as on the regional overview pages, except they are strictly for that sector without offering a comparison option with other sectors.

Insider trades and related economic data are also featured on the sector overview pages. The insider trades data (Figure 8) comes from GuruFocus Insider Trends and shows the insider buy/sell ratio for stocks in that sector alongside the performance of the sector exchange-traded fund. Related economic data (Figure 9) showcases selected economic data that may be of interest to investors when analyzing the prospects of a sector, such as the value of mortgage-backed securities for the real estate sector.

Figure 8

Figure 9

Spotlight on industries

For those looking for data on specific industries, you can click on the industry in the left-hand side bar as well, nested under the sector that it is a part of (see Figure 10 below).

Figure 10

The industry overview pages are interesting because they provide a visual representation (via the industry weighting pie chart) of which specific companies have the highest market cap in that industry. For example, we can see that Tesla ( TSLA, Financial) accounts for 56.81% of the total market cap of all U.S.-listed vehicles and parts companies as of the time of writing. Through the performance comparison, we can see that Ford ( F, Financial) granted the highest total return over the past six-month period at 42.49%.

Underneath the industry weighting and performance comparison is the company comparison, shown in Figure 11, which compares the top companies in the industry on a variety of valuation, profitability, growth and dividend metrics. To see more metrics, you can scroll to the right on this chart. At the bottom of each industry page, you can find the historical key ratio charts for that industry.

