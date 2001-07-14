Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing January 31, 2022

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing January 31, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 28,750,000 units, completed on December 14, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “XPDBU” and the shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “XPDB” and “XPDBW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and BofA Securities acted as joint book running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 9, 2021.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.

The Company is a newly organized blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not yet selected any specific business combination target.

