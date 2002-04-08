IKM Subsea Rounds Out All-Electric ROV System with the Nauticus Robotics Olympic Arm

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKM Subsea has selected the Nauticus Robotics Olympic Arm, a fully electric work-class manipulator, for its subsea resident remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system. The Olympic Arm increases subsea reliability and capability while extending residency dive time. It also boasts the strength, weight, and size characteristics of traditional work-class hydraulic arms without the chronic maintenance needs.



“The shift from hydraulic to intelligent electric manipulators is an obvious and necessary next step in subsea operations technology,” said Adam Parsons, Olympic Arm product manager at Nauticus Robotics. “This change will provide operators greater confidence in more challenging and complex operations.”

Nauticus and IKM Subsea also plan to implement the Nauticus Software Suite, which can control the Olympic Arm and open the door to more advanced and intelligent ROV automation. IKM Subsea can leverage these increased capabilities to further enhance its winning service offering.

“The Olympic Arm from Nauticus Robotics is completing IKM Subsea’s all-electric platform,” said Øystein Stjern, executive vice president at IKM Gruppen. “It will aid us in reducing our environmental footprint while enabling the control of ROVs from shore with a reduced number of technicians offshore. Both will help increase our value proposition for our clients.”

Equinor, a customer of IKM Subsea, is eager to see how this partnership plays out as it assesses potential future opportunities to utilize Nauticus' technological offerings.

“We are looking forward to seeing the results of the implementation of the Arm on an existing ROV platform,” said Arne Rettedal, Equinor’s leading advisor of Subsea Intervention Systems. “Equinor is focusing on technology that can contribute to reduced costs. The Olympic Arm from Nauticus and the RROV from IKM Subsea are both great examples for this. The combination of the two, and the things this might lead to in the future, are obviously exciting to be a part of.”

On December 16, 2021, Nauticus Robotics and CleanTech Acquisition Corp. ( CLAQ), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Nauticus Robotics becoming part of a public company.

About Nauticus

Nauticus , is a Houston-area developer of cloud-based subsea robots and software to provide 21st century ocean robotic solutions to combat the global impacts on the world’s marine environment. The interconnected, purpose-built product ecosystem of both surface and subsea robots is powered by Nauticus’ autonomous software platform that affords ocean robots real machine intelligence, not just automation. This approach targets transforming the industry to an economically efficient and environmentally sustainable model. This modernized approach to ocean robotics as a service has resulted in the development of a range of products for retrofit/upgrading legacy systems and other vehicle platforms. Nauticus’ services provide customers the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while significantly reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

About IKM Subsea

IKM Subsea is an independent ROV and subsea operator. We are the one in the industry with the longest experience and was the first operator to demonstrate a successful track record in the development and use of electric WROVs. This experience has been fundamental for placing IKM Subsea at the forefront in the ROV industry. Currently IKM Subsea also hold two world records; 150 days submerged and remote operation in the Phillipines from OCC at Bryne in Norway (11000 km). With around 250 employees and more than 25 ROV systems, we are today one of the leading ROV operators in the world. IKM Subseas objective is increased operational efficiency, reduced cost and carbon footprint.

About CLAQ

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed in June 2020 with the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. CleanTech Sponsor I LLC and CleanTech Investments LLC, an affiliate of Chardan, are the founders and co-sponsors of CLAQ.

