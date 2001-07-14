New Digital Two-Way Radio From Motorola Solutions Cuts Through the Noise for Clear, Reliable Team Communications

Motorola+Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the launch of the MOTOTRBO+R7, a digital two-way radio with advanced audio features and a slim, rugged design to connect teams in loud, rough and dynamic environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005154/en/

The Motorola Solutions MOTOTRBO R7, a digital two-way radio with advanced audio features and a slim, rugged design to connect teams in loud, rough and dynamic environments. (Photo: Motorola Solutions)

The MOTOTRBO R7 voice communications work on the digital mobile radio (DMR) standard and deliver sharp, clear speech for better intelligibility, with industrial-level noise cancellation, automatic feedback suppression and automatic volume adjustment based on background noise. Critical and detailed information is displayed on the home screen, alleviating the need for workers to scroll through multiple screens to access alerts or text messages. The device can be programmed and updated over the air via WiFi to reduce downtime and is powered by a battery that lasts up to 28 hours.

“Clarity and coverage of radio communications is a top concern and priority in our manufacturing facility because it directly affects safety and operational efficiency,” said Richard Dhondt, Maintenance Supervisor, NTN Driveshaft. “Employees working with heavy machinery can hear the MOTOTRBO R7 voice communications loud and clear without leaving their stations or stopping the production line. The rugged design of the radio is ideal for use on the manufacturing floor, because it stands up to dust, spills, drops and the wear-and-tear of everyday use.”

The MOTOTRBO R7 is easily connected to a variety of sensors over DMR and Bluetooth and can be integrated with video security and access control systems. This allows security personnel to receive notifications on the device when there are unauthorized attempts to access secure areas or doors are propped open. Plant operators and field workers are able to receive critical alerts when high levels of hazardous gas are detected and rapidly react to help keep everyone safe.

“The MOTOTRBO R7 is built to support communication and collaboration in any work environment, enabling security staff to share safety updates over the roar of a stadium, teachers to coordinate arrivals and departures across crowded hallways and nurses to triage patients in congested emergency rooms,” said Katja Millard, vice president, Enterprise Products, Motorola Solutions. “Its integration with other safety systems and technologies allows teams to detect and respond more quickly to all manner of day-to-day events, as well as during emergencies.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005154/en/