Jamf Empowers more than 36 Million Students Across the Globe with Apple

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced that it runs on 26.5 million devices worldwide. Considering the popularity of Apple and Jamf in education markets, and the percentage of devices that are shared amongst students, Jamf estimates that today it empowers more than 36 million students via one-to-one and shared Apple devices across more than 32,000 schools around the globe.



“The last few years has proven the need for adaptable learning environments for students, teachers and parents,” said Suraj Mohandas, senior director of education product strategy, Jamf. “Jamf powers the optimal digital experience using Apple devices to keep students focused and engaged no matter where they are learning.”

Supporting Teachers and Students in Every Learning Environment

Jamf enables thousands of schools around the world. Its flagship education product, Jamf School, recently surpassed five million devices, showcasing Jamf and Apple momentum in education. In the last year, Jamf has introduced key functionality to facilitate technology enabled active learning, including:

- Jamf Safe Internet, expected to be generally available this year, will combine threat defense and content ﬁltering features to block unsafe content and malicious attacks so students can learn safely from anywhere. Training for teachers - Jamf showcased its custom-built platform for teachers to learn the basics of classroom management using Jamf and Apple. Jamf Educator allows educators to get hands-on with the Jamf Teacher app and apply it in a simulation environment. To learn more and register for Jamf Educator, visit http://educator.jamf.com .

When students can’t be in the classroom, whether it is because of a pandemic, facility issues or severe weather, learning and exam technology that works in class and from a distance can reduce learning disruptions. The Jamf Teacher app works from anywhere to allow educators to continue to teach students, no matter where they are located. Remote proctoring to support distance learning - The Jamf Assessment app provides schools with a simple method for remote proctoring, allowing live remote proctoring on a student’s device. This workflow is embedded in the Jamf Teacher App making remote proctoring of web-based assessment exams easier for students and educators.

“What I love about Jamf is that it gives me the peace of mind that when I plan an exciting and innovative lesson, I know that when I get in the classroom it will just work,” said Mat Pullen, Apple Distinguished Educator and Senior Lecturer at University of South Wales. “I don’t have to worry about the apps not being there or the devices not having an update, or worst of all, are not connected. This peace of mind means I can plan with full confidence. Jamf is the ‘invisible’ but powerful solution that makes all the difference.”

