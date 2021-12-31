Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: VXUS, COST, NUDM, BK, IWM, REE,
- Added Positions: SUSB, DFIV, IWS, ESML, ACWI, IVV, IVE, NUSC, IEFA, IVW, VTI, INTF, LRGF, AGG, IEMG, SUSA, BMY, USMV, ESGD, EMGF, SCZ, IJH, IJR, NULG, NULV, SMLF, ISTB, EFAV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, AMZN, SHY, JNJ, GS, GOOGL, PG, GOOG, MRBK, DIS, EAGG, MRK, ORI, KO, DFAS, BAC, LVS,
- Sold Out: JPM, NVDA, IMXI,
For the details of Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wescott+financial+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 125,184 shares, 25.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 268,222 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 116,011 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 353,241 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,557 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $499.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $29.45 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: REE Automotive Ltd (REE)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in REE Automotive Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 116,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.Sold Out: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)
Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Money Express Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying