Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: VXUS, COST, NUDM, BK, IWM, REE,

VXUS, COST, NUDM, BK, IWM, REE, Added Positions: SUSB, DFIV, IWS, ESML, ACWI, IVV, IVE, NUSC, IEFA, IVW, VTI, INTF, LRGF, AGG, IEMG, SUSA, BMY, USMV, ESGD, EMGF, SCZ, IJH, IJR, NULG, NULV, SMLF, ISTB, EFAV,

SUSB, DFIV, IWS, ESML, ACWI, IVV, IVE, NUSC, IEFA, IVW, VTI, INTF, LRGF, AGG, IEMG, SUSA, BMY, USMV, ESGD, EMGF, SCZ, IJH, IJR, NULG, NULV, SMLF, ISTB, EFAV, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, AMZN, SHY, JNJ, GS, GOOGL, PG, GOOG, MRBK, DIS, EAGG, MRK, ORI, KO, DFAS, BAC, LVS,

MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, AMZN, SHY, JNJ, GS, GOOGL, PG, GOOG, MRBK, DIS, EAGG, MRK, ORI, KO, DFAS, BAC, LVS, Sold Out: JPM, NVDA, IMXI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wescott+financial+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 125,184 shares, 25.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 268,222 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 116,011 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 353,241 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,557 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $499.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $29.45 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in REE Automotive Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $4.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 116,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Money Express Inc. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19.