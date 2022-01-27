Movano Strengthens Intellectual Property for its Non-Invasive Sensor Technology with Three New U.S. Patents

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, announced it has been awarded three new U.S. patents, increasing its total number of issued U.S. patents to six. The Company also has more than 40 pending U.S. and International applications. The patents and pending patent applications are related to innovations around Movano's non-invasive sensor technology, which combines Radio Frequency (RF) and mmWave capabilities onto a single Integrated Circuit (IC) that will be integrated into various wearable devices in the future.

"As Movano progresses toward bringing RF-enabled, non-invasive health wearables that will measure glucose, blood pressure and other vital health data to the market, we have been prolifically filing patents to protect our core technology," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc. "Over the past several years, we have been building an innovative architecture for a single multi-band IC in order to provide health conscious consumers with accurate health data. We've developed, and now patented, innovations that utilize unprecedented signal diversity and advanced signal processing capabilities to produce rich data sets that will allow us to deliver on these promises and differentiate from the competition."

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journey live a happier, healthier life. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life. For more information, visit https://movano.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

