Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing January 31, 2022

NIDWALDEN, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. ( GGAAU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing January 31, 2022, holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “GGAAU,” and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “GGAA” and “GGAAW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.



The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Nomura Securities International, Inc. acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 8, 2021.

