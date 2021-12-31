Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Moderna Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, DFSD, COIN, UPS, BLK, IYW,

VUSB, DFSD, COIN, UPS, BLK, IYW, Added Positions: VTIP, SPDW, JMST, VCSH, CVX, JPST, DFAE, DTD, AVDV, AVUV, STIP, SCHM, BSV, TSLA, DFAX, VTV, VXUS, INTC, DFAT, JPM, LRCX, SCHD, BRK.B, GOOGL, VNQI, VIG, VB, JNJ, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, PFE, V, SCHE, GLDM, SPLV, SCHA, HD, DFAC, VTI, WPC, VWO, ICF, NVDA, SPTM, IWM, PG, COST,

VTIP, SPDW, JMST, VCSH, CVX, JPST, DFAE, DTD, AVDV, AVUV, STIP, SCHM, BSV, TSLA, DFAX, VTV, VXUS, INTC, DFAT, JPM, LRCX, SCHD, BRK.B, GOOGL, VNQI, VIG, VB, JNJ, MSFT, AMZN, DIS, PFE, V, SCHE, GLDM, SPLV, SCHA, HD, DFAC, VTI, WPC, VWO, ICF, NVDA, SPTM, IWM, PG, COST, Reduced Positions: IVV, IGSB, SCHX, VOO, SCHZ, VBR, FB, SPY, BAC, SCHV, QQQ, TIP, TDOC, FILL, RWO, IBM, GLD, IJR, EFA, LQD, LULU, VYM, SCHC, PWZ, AGG, IPA, INTU, BA,

IVV, IGSB, SCHX, VOO, SCHZ, VBR, FB, SPY, BAC, SCHV, QQQ, TIP, TDOC, FILL, RWO, IBM, GLD, IJR, EFA, LQD, LULU, VYM, SCHC, PWZ, AGG, IPA, INTU, BA, Sold Out: MRNA, SCHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Moderna Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,933 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,956 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 257,766 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 233,684 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,469 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 53,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $111.07. The stock is now traded at around $105.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 136.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $131.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.