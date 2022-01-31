Kidoz Continues Rapid Growth with Record Q4 Network Performance

Company Reports Network Activity, Corporate Update, and Issuance of Stock Options

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. ( TSXV:KIDZ, Financial) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net); the safe programmatic ad sourcing solution "Kidoz Connect"; and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its fourth quarter 2021 network activity and provided a corporate update.

The Kidoz software platform for reaching kids and families on mobile devices is experiencing tremendous growth due to powerful market forces, an innovative sales strategy, and a proprietary stack of advertising technology. These internal and external forces combined with the dominance of mobile entertainment as consumers' preferred choice are having a profound effect on the Company's results.

Network Growth highlights Q4 2021 over Q3 2021 include:

648 million monetized impressions were delivered during the fourth quarter of 2021 recording 88% growth over the 345 million paid impressions delivered in the third quarter of 2021;

250 million video views were delivered during the fourth quarter representing a 107% increase over the 121 million video views in the third quarter of 2021;

Over 334 Million rich media ads were played in the fourth quarter of 2021 for 96% growth over the 170 million in the third quarter of 2021;

Paid App Installs from the Kidoz App Promotion campaigns business line grew by 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021 over the third quarter of 2021.

"Kidoz has a unique strategy that empowers more than thirty local and international media agencies to sell the Kidoz mobile advertising inventory created by the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Connect programmatic solution," commented Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO. "The success of our strategy and technology increases the pace of our technical investments and creates further opportunities to accelerate the speed of our growth as we refine our software and systems. Mobile digital media is one of the world's largest industries and Kidoz is perfectly positioned with the correct team and technology to deliver value to its publishers, advertisers, and investors."

"The compensation program for the Kidoz team, spread globally in 7 countries, is a critical component of our business strategy." said Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "Kidoz competes for the top technical and business talent against the industry's most renowned companies and to be successful we must win and retain the best possible candidates," he added. "Kidoz has become a central and important player in the mobile advertising marketplace and our strategy, culture, and remote global ways-of-working are proving to be key attractions for top talent. Our compensation plan is a critical component of our people strategy and we continue to support and develop best practices."

Kidoz has recently closed the busiest quarter in Company history and is currently preparing its Q4 and fiscal 2021 financial results. Management is pleased with the Company's performance in 2021 and is confident that 2022 will be an even stronger year.

To enable the Company to reward success, aid in recruiting, and retain our current employees and consultants in a challenging technology market, the Company is issuing to its staff and directors stock options entitling them to purchase up 2,550,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at today's closing market share price of CAD$0.50 per share . As an integral component of our overall compensation program, entitlements under this stock option grant will vest monthly over their 5 year term. This stock option grant represents 1.94% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the Company and will be made in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and with the 2015 Stock Option plan approved by the shareholders of the Company.

Kidoz Inc. ( TSXV:KIDZ, Financial) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of millions of kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Contextual Ad Network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

