Organon To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Host Conference Call on February 17, 2022

Organon (NYSE: OGN), will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on February 17, 2022, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST.

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.organon.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call must register in advance using conference ID# 2682555 and by clicking on this link: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F2682555. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including dial-information and a unique passcode and registrant ID. Pre-registration will allow participants to bypass an operator and be placed directly into the call.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

