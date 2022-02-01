Medspresso Launches CBD and Functional Mushroom Single Serve Sachets

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Medspresso™ is pleased to announce the launch of its single-serve Super Booster Functional Mushroom Sachets and Active CBD Sachets.

Medspresso™ has sourced the highest quality raw materials and ingredients for the new lines. The products are ethically sourced, compliant to the highest food standards, and contain zero harmful additives, preservatives or psycho-active THC compounds. The amount of CBD in each product adheres to the legal limit allowed by South African law which amounts to 20 mg per person per day.

Both the CBD and Mushroom products are fully water-soluble and can be added to any hot or cold beverage in a convenient manner, or in the case of the mushroom sachet, enjoyed as a standalone tea. The new products fulfill the ever-growing demand for convenience which has become highly valued by CBD and mushroom health supplement consumers. The products are packaged in easy-to-open, one and two-gram sachets which can be stored and transported with ease.

"We are constantly looking at new and healthy ways to diversify Medspresso™'s portfolio and innovative product offerings for our customers. The introduction of the sachets allow customers a means to enjoy the incredible health benifits of CBD and functional mushrooms with such ease." - says Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage.

The sachets will be sold in retail-ready cartons of twenty sachets per unit. The consumer will have the choice to purchase their monthly supply immediately or buy it from select retailers and resellers in a single sachet format at the point of sale. The flexible nature of the product also sets the stage for various exciting co-branding opportunities with partnered beverage manufacturers, healthcare institutions, retailers as well as hospitality and tourism sectors.

"The new line of CBD and mushroom sachets is a step in the right direction when it comes to offering health and wellness to our ever growing customer base. We believe that the convenience of the single-serve sachets will allow new customers to try and love the product before they invest in larger quantities. The product will be available from our select resellers, online retailers as well as on the Medspresso website." - says Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

Mushroom Super Booster Sachets - Each sachet contains a mix of 100% natural Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, and Reishi mushroom extract. Mushroom extracts have a much higher concentration of active compounds than the raw mushroom powder used in similar product offerings in the category. The extracts are created through a double extraction process, harnessing remarkably more bioavailability per dose, and in turn, the consumer is rewarded with a superior tasting product that is rapidly absorbed by the digestive system.

Active CBD Sachets - Each Active CBD sachet contains 20 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD isolate, which is double the amount of similar CBD sachet offerings currently in the South African market. Medspresso prides itself on the quality and traceability of CBD used in all of its products for local and international CBD consumers. Only the purest CBD imported from Colorado, USA with legitimate certificates and licenses are used. The nano-emulsion formula used in the CBD isolate makes the CBD 100% water-soluble and easily absorbed through the gut, allowing the user to experience the full health benefits almost instantaneously. The powder itself is tasteless, odorless, and clear when mixed into the beverage, making for the perfect healthy addition without compromising the taste, color, and experience of the original beverage.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:WUHN)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Medspresso

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Medspresso

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/Medspresso

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/medspresso.official

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686573/Medspresso-Launches-CBD-and-Functional-Mushroom-Single-Serve-Sachets



