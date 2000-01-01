Keeley Teton Comments on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( CGNT , Financial ) develops and sells software used to manage data associated with physicaland cyber security threats. Shares fell late in the quarter despite reporting October quarter results that exceeded guidance and consensus estimates. Cognyte lowered forward expectations due to expected delays in implementing its software at customers because of the recent uptick in COVID cases. With its growth trailing peers, the recent and expected slowdown in sales makes its intermediate-term targets look more di cult to achieve. While the stock looks cheap even on the reduced expectations, investors seem to be concerned about potential disappointments to come.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com