Washburn Capital Management, Inc. Buys Shopify Inc, Snowflake Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SNOW, GLD, CVX, XES,
- Added Positions: SHOP, SPY, VTI, QQQ, DIA, VB, MS, JPM, MSFT, UNH, DIS, IBB, TSLA, SOXX, OKTA, OPTT,
- Reduced Positions: UPST, PYPL, IYT, NVDA, DOCU, ABBV, SQ, AMZN, QRVO, SWKS, COST, TIP, MRVL, TJX, UPS, HD, TMO, IWM, QQEW,
- Sold Out: PENN, BA, CHWY, PAVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of WASHBURN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,299 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 58,122 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 79,044 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,831 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 40,502 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF (XES)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $61.95, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 90.47%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $984.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: PAVmed Inc (PAVM)
Washburn Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PAVmed Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $4.73.
