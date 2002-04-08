View Announces Third Durst Skyscraper To Feature View Smart Windows

NEW YORK and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that its smart windows have been installed at Sven, a 67-story, 958-unit luxury multifamily skyscraper in Long Island City by The Durst Organization (“Durst”). Standing at 755 feet and offering nearly one million square feet of floor space, Sven is the tallest residential building in North America to feature smart windows.



Durst selected View Smart Windows to enhance energy-efficiency, optimize natural light, and provide residents with continuous outdoor views. The skyscraper — Durst’s third to feature View Smart Windows, following 825 Third Avenue and 1155 Avenue of the Americas — reflects a deepening partnership between Durst and View and the developer’s commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge design across their portfolio. Durst is one of the country’s leading developers, owners and managers, with 13 million square feet of office space and three million square feet of residential space.

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to control heat and glare without the need for blinds, reducing energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20 percent and generating significant health benefits for building occupants. A recent study found that residents living in buildings with View Smart Windows slept 16 minutes longer and experienced 11% less anxiety compared to those living in homes with traditional windows and blinds.

“With Sven, we set out to build the healthiest, most sustainable residential property in the world,” said Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of the Durst Organization. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with View to bring that vision to life. View Smart Windows are a differentiating amenity that not only help to reduce our carbon footprint but also create a healthy residential experience unlike any other.”

“View is on a mission to transform all buildings into smart, healthy, and sustainable occupant experiences,” added Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View. “We are gaining significant traction in the multi-family sector and are thrilled to partner with Durst to bring the game-changing benefits of our technology to residents of Sven.”

Durst joins the growing list of multifamily developers across North America, including Greystar, The Green Cities Company, Atria Developments, and Henbart LLC, to offer View Smart Windows as a differentiating amenity for residents who are spending more time in their homes than ever before.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About the Durst Organization

The Durst Organization, founded in 1915 by Joseph Durst, is the owner, manager and builder of 13 million square feet of premiere Manhattan office towers and over three million square feet of residential rental properties with 3,400 rental apartments built, and over 3,500 in the pipeline. The Durst Organization is recognized as a world leader in the development of high-performance and environmentally advanced commercial and residential buildings where people live, work and thrive. www.durst.org.

