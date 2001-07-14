Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Announces Q&A Platform Available to Bakkt Stockholders

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will publish fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings on February 17, 2022 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call to review the results and answers questions at 9:00 a.m. EST on the same day. Attendance information is provided below.

Bakkt also announced that it will be using a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, to enhance communications and engagement with its shareholders. Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call. The platform will open on February 10 at 9:00 a.m. EST and close on February 16 at 9:00 a.m. EST. To submit questions, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fbakkt-2021-q4%2F

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 814008 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 644535. The replay will be available through March 19, 2022.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s platform, now available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F.

Bakkt-C

Source: Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005395/en/