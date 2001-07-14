DoubleVerify To Address Continued Viewability Challenges in CTV With First-to-Market Fully On-Screen Targeting Solution

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Fully On-Screen pre-bid targeting, enabling Connected TV (CTV) advertisers to target inventory from sources that have received DV’s Fully On-Screen Certification.

In 2020, DV launched its Fully+On-Screen certification offering, an MRC-accredited post-bid measurement solution. As part of its offering, DV tests and evaluates leading CTV devices and apps to ensure ads are only displayed 100% on-screen and when the TV screen is turned on. With today’s release, DV complements its post-bid measurement capabilities with pre-bid targeting, empowering programmatic advertisers to address CTV viewability challenges across the media transaction. DV Fully On-Screen pre-bid segments are available on Amobee, MediaMath and Xandr, with more media-buying platform integrations forthcoming.

As advertisers continue to shift budgets to CTV, the need to understand performance and measurability is increasingly important. However, viewability – a measure of whether or not an ad had a chance to be seen by a user – has generally been assumed by CTV advertisers. In a recent test, however, DV discovered that 1 in 4 top environments continued to play programming content – including recording ad impressions – after the television was turned off. DV has named this issue “TV Off” – when the TV screen itself is in fact turned off but a CTV device or app remains on.

“CTV commands some of the highest CPMs in digital advertising, which means brands expect that their ads deliver to engaged audiences while the TV set is on,” said Jack Smith, Chief Product Officer, DoubleVerify. “DV’s first-to-market solution to target fully on-screen impressions will help CTV advertisers maximize their media investments and drive real business outcomes.”

