Sinclair Broadcast Group's Connect to Congress Returns, Bringing Local TV Newscasts to Capitol Hill

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the return of Connect to Congress, a multimedia initiative that enables Members of Congress in Sinclair’s news markets to speak directly to their constituents on a regular basis, through their local TV news stations.

Combining broadcast, digital, and social media technologies, Connect to Congress offers Sinclair’s local market viewers new ways to get answers to questions about what matters most to them at home. The initiative, which launched in 2015, has returned after a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Each Wednesday when Congress is in session, Sinclair will set up cameras in the Rotunda, connected via remote to Sinclair’s local stations, with anchors and reporters conducting interviews with lawmakers about the key issues affecting constituents, connecting Sinclair’s local stations directly to Congress. This also offers the hundreds of Congressional Members in Sinclair’s news markets their own media voice in their home districts. On average, over 300 interviews are conducted through Connect to Congress each year.

"At a time when Americans feel increasingly disconnected from their leaders in the nation's capital, our initiative gives those leaders a unique opportunity to detail to their constituents what they're working on in Washington and how they're addressing the pressing issues of the day," said Steve Chaggaris, Washington Bureau Chief.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Scott Livingston, SVP of News for Sinclair said, “Since its launch, we have seen Connect to Congress grow to become a prime media destination for Members of Congress to connect directly with constituents in their home districts. Nielsen data shows the reach of Sinclair’s local newscasts far exceeds those of national cable news in the same time periods, reaffirming local stations as one of the best ways to reach an audience.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

