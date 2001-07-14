FIS Named to FORTUNE's 2022 Most Admired Company List

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE+Magazine+2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Admired+Company list.

The FORTUNE study measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. FIS was one of only a small number of financial technology providers on the 2022 FORTUNE list. FIS received high marks for global competitiveness, financial soundness, innovation, quality of products and services, people management, social responsibility, and use of corporate assets.

“It’s an honor to be recognized once again by our peers for FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Gary Norcross, FIS chairman and CEO. “We’re proud of this recognition because it underscores our differentiating ability to unlock a broad spectrum of financial technology to advance how the world pays, banks and invests.”

The FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies list is based on survey results from thousands of executives, directors and analysts at companies worldwide. Respondents rate companies in their own industry on nine factors, which include investment value as well as social responsibility. Each respondent then selects 10 companies he or she admires most.

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

