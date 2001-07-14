Henry Schein Named to FORTUNE's 'World's Most Admired Companies' List for 21st Consecutive Year

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it has been named to the FORTUNE® “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for 2022, the 21st consecutive year that the Company has been so recognized. Henry Schein also ranked+first in the Wholesalers: Health Care category for the fourth consecutive year.

“On behalf of the more than 21,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, we are honored to be included on FORTUNE’s list of the ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Since Henry Schein’s founding in 1932, the DNA of our Company has been built on a culture of deeply held values and a commitment to the community that remain the cornerstone of our business success and extends to all aspects of our global operations. The COVID pandemic has changed our world, but our dedication to our customers, our suppliers, Team Schein Members, our shareholders, and society at large has strengthened. It is rewarding to be recognized for efforts to ‘help health happen,’ and I thank Team Schein for its unfaltering devotion to positively impact health around the world.”

According to FORTUNE, the “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. FORTUNE has posted the complete rankings on+its+website.

