ironSource Launches App Analytics to Help Developers Maximize Revenue, User Retention, and Growth of Mobile Apps and Games

ironSource (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the launch of App Analytics, now available in beta. Designed specifically for apps and games, App Analytics further empowers developers with essential insights on user engagement and live operations support to drive growth and revenue. With the addition of App Analytics, the ironSource platform effectively creates the industry’s first one-stop-shop for developers to better monetize, scale their user base, and access complete app data for optimization - all in one place.

“Working with thousands of developers of all sizes, we’ve seen a clear need in the market for a comprehensive analytics product that analyzes all aspects of the game and app, going beyond analytics on UA and monetization,” said Omer Kaplan, CRO and co-founder of ironSource. “We believe that arming developers with more data and transparency empowers them to build smarter, more successful app businesses. This product supports that mission by adding critical app performance data to our offering, creating the only platform that spans monetization, user acquisition, and app analytics.”

App Analytics offers deep insights into the inner workings of an entire app or game, with data on user behavior, playtime and progression. App Analytics will also offer live ops software, allowing developers to manage their A/B testing and remotely configure their app without the need to release a new version. With this product, app developers can gauge the impact of changes to their app’s inner workings, from app design to in-game mechanics and in-app monetization. Additionally, anyone working on the app can instantly gain greater visibility - from the CEO to the product manager to the game designer - with access to the information they need to decide where to invest resources to maximize revenue, user retention, and growth.

“The launch of this product not only adds significant breadth to our platform offering, but increases the amount of people we can address and support within an app-based business,” continued Kaplan. “With App Analytics, we are now able to empower BI analysts, game designers, and product managers with the critical data and live operations support they need to improve their product and their business.”

The ironSource platform already includes sophisticated analytics tools such as cohort reporting, real-time pivot reports and segmentation. With the launch of App Analytics, ironSource is going beyond monetization and user growth analytics, and offering developers insights that will allow them to improve a game’s strategy or an app user’s journey, thereby allowing them to increase engagement, performance and growth. Currently in beta, App Analytics is available to select ironSource partners, and is scheduled to be available to all ironSource LevelPlay users by the end of Q1 2022.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005463/en/