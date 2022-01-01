Absolute Software Achieves Common Criteria Certification

Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions, today announced the company’s secure access product, NetMotion Mobility 12.14, has achieved Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 4+ – the highest certification level recognized internationally under the Common Criteria program for software products. Absolute is the only network solutions provider to achieve this certification across Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows for its Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology.

The certification demonstrates that NetMotion Mobility continues to meet the highest level of security requirements and satisfies the complex security needs of national and enterprise customers. Achieving Common Criteria EAL4+ certification, which is considered the gold standard for government-grade security, reaffirms Absolute’s commitment to delivering products that meet or exceed stringent international security standards.

Absolute’s secure access solutions are designed specially for the remote workforce, enabling resilient connectivity to mission-critical mobile applications and data. Absolute is the only provider to offer Resilient Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) alongside a VPN solution, enabling organizations to leverage the same secure tunnel to gradually adopt ZTNA while also retaining an enterprise VPN to be used when needed.

“Our secure access products enable thousands of organizations worldwide – including public safety agencies, governments, and enterprises – to provide remote access through VPN and ZTNA in a way that actively improves the employee experience, and assures maximum security and uncompromised productivity,” said John Herrema, Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy at Absolute. “With the number and severity of threats posed by careless or malicious insiders, cyber criminals, and nation-state actors at an all-time high, we believe our continued investment in this evaluation and certification process is critical to being a leading, trusted security provider.”

Common Criteria (ISO 15408) is regarded as an international benchmark for IT product security certification and is mutually recognized by 31 member countries in the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA), including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Common Criteria is a framework that provides assurance that the process of specification, implementation and evaluation of a computer security solution has been conducted in a rigorous, standard, achievable, repeatable, and testable manner at a level that is commensurate with the target environment for use.

Absolute’s Common Criteria Certification is valid for two years. To learn more, view it here.

