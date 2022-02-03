Vejii's B2B Platform VEDGEco.com Sees a 25% Uptake of Automatic Re-Order Functionality in January

PR Newswire

VEDGEco.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vejii Holdings is an online distributor for plant-based foods, servicing restaurants and independent grocers, and saw nearly 25% of its January repeat customers use the platform's new automatic reorder functionality

VANCOUVER BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, announced today that through its wholly-owned subsidiary VEDGEco USA Inc. ("VEDGEco" or "VEDGEco.com"), the Company launched its improved subscription-based buying functionality for restaurants and independent grocers across North America.

"VEDGEco's platform makes it possible for the restaurants and grocers we serve to enable automatic re-ordering and ensure that they have the products they want and need on time for their customers. On-time delivery is particularly important for restaurants, which often have a set menu that requires consistent ingredients," said Trevor Hitch, CEO of VEDGEco. "This functionality not only offers additional savings and peace of mind to our customers, but also allows us to better forecast demand and optimize our operations."

With the acquisition of VEDGEco, the percentage of orders using this automatic reordering functionality on the platform is continually increasing. In January alone, Vejii reports that approximately 25% of its repeat B2B orders were placed using this subscription service for purchasing.

"There is clear demand from our B2B clients, as they are not only seeking access to a wide range of exceptional plant-based products, but also that they are leveraging tools like our new auto-reorder functionality to ensure that they can count on consistent, quality service every time," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the US.-based Veg Essentials, a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco. Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii, and launched in 2020 VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

