Sonoco Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies List
Company Named No. 1 in Packaging, Container Industry
HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, has been selected to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2022. The Company was listed first in the Packaging/Container industry and No. 1 for Innovation as well as Quality of Products/Services.
“We are extremely proud to lead the packaging sector on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco president and CEO. “Sonoco’s principle of Better Packaging. Better Life. guides our work, and as always, we owe this to our more than 20,000 talented teammates who, as this ranking proves, focus on innovation and quality each and every day.”
FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Executives, directors and analysts rate companies in their own industry on nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.
Learn more about FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies.
About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.6 billion, the Company has approximately 20,500 employees working in more than 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third-consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.
Contact:
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
[email protected]
