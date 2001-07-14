Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX, Financial), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the general availability of an enhanced Box for Slack integration that enables customers to use Box as the single file storage system in the Slack environment. With this new enhancement, Box’s enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance features are applied even as Box content is accessed across various applications and devices. Using Box and Slack together, joint customers can now increase security, minimize content sprawl, and improve productivity.

“Organizations today need products that are as flexible and collaborative as the employees who use them,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “At Box, we continuously strive to improve our integrations with third-party apps so that our users can work smarter, with less clicking and context switching between various platforms, saving them time and effort. With today’s announcement, thousands of Box and Slack joint customers will have more time to get work done, thanks to boosted efficiency and productivity, as well as constant assured security.”

“Companies globally are increasingly embracing a digital-first way of working," said Ali Rayl, SVP of Product Management at Slack. “Box and Slack are helping to enable this shift and transform how teams work together. We’re excited to deliver more streamlined experiences across our platforms to make sure that customers using both Box and Slack can easily and securely connect with one another in a digital HQ.”

With approximately 187+apps used in the average enterprise, businesses continue to rely on best-of-breed technologies to power the way they work but need a single source of truth to manage content across all those apps. Customers like Teach for America, Live Nation, and Fanatics are already accessing, sharing, and securing content in Box while communicating and collaborating across Slack. Now with this deepened integration, customers can:

Access Box directly in Slack: Use Box as a file content layer in Slack by uploading files directly to Box through the Slack interface to enhance collaboration.

Use Box as a file content layer in Slack by uploading files directly to Box through the Slack interface to enhance collaboration. Share content securely: Apply and maintain Box’s industry-leading security posture across their file content, even when files are uploaded through Slack.

Apply and maintain Box’s industry-leading security posture across their file content, even when files are uploaded through Slack. Reduce content fragmentation: Unify and manage all of their company’s file content in one secure platform under a consistent compliance and governance policy to reduce duplication and complexity.

The enhanced Box for Slack integration is generally available today to Slack Enterprise customers and builds on a rich set of end-user features that makes communicating and collaborating with teams, partners, and customers easy and efficient. Joint customers can already streamline collaboration by granting access to Box documents directly from Slack, while Slack users can work more productively by using Box slash commands to quickly find or view recent files. Additionally, users have access to Box’s file activity stream to understand how Box files are being shared in Slack. More information on today’s news can be found on the Box+Blog and customers can download the Box for Slack integration from the Slack App Directory here.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005175/en/