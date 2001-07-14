Community Health Systems to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call

Community Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:CYH, Financial) today announced that it will webcast its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 17, 2022. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases 83 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. Healthcare services are also provided in more than 1,000 outpatient sites of care including affiliated physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, imaging centers, cancer centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005671/en/