96% of Senior Advertising Executives Say Digital Out of Home Advertising Data is Fueling Creativity and Enabling Brands to Engage with More Defined Audiences, Alfi Study Finds

AI Enterprise SaaS Advertising Platform Offers Brands Access to Proprietary Data-Driven Insights to Increase ROI and Expand Advertising Capabilities and Analytical Sophistication

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Today's consumer is more tech-savvy and wary of the traditional methods companies use to reach them. However, intelligent technology in the digital out of home (DOOH) sector is helping advertisers design smarter ads without tarnishing the consumer relationship. In fact, new research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, reveals that 96% of senior advertising executives believe data from DOOH ads is fueling greater ad campaign creativity and enabling brands to engage with an even more defined audience.

"The DOOH sector is setting itself apart from other forms of advertising with a new degree of flexibility, affordability, and immediate insight into valuable consumer behaviors," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO, Alfi. "With AI and machine learning components, advertising and brand messaging can not only be personalized but scaled to meet the needs of a specific campaign or brand, while satisfying the consumer desire for new relevant content that can impact their lives."

When asked about the impact of different factors in fueling growth in the DOOH market, 58% of senior ad executives state the quality of the evaluation/measurement tools available is ‘very important' (e.g., who was receptive to an advertisement, how it was received, and how it affects the behavior of an individual as they go about their daily lives). Additionally, 56% say this about the quality of data available to develop, implement and run campaigns.

Furthermore, 55% say the ability to deploy campaigns with ultimate flexibility and immediacy - by the day or even the hour (dayparting) - due to the detail OOH technology provides is also ‘very important' in driving growth in the DOOH market. Alfi says this increasing relevance creates new opportunities to connect on a more personal level with consumers and for brands to truly understand new and loyal customers.

"As the DOOH advertising sector enjoys unprecedented growth, Alfi is leading its transformation by enabling brands to serve anonymized yet hyper-relevant ads to consumers in-person, driving sales and relevance without capturing any personal information," said Bordes. "As we enter the next phase of our company's growth, our expanding technology team is diligently working to implement our market-leading AI advertising solutions in airports, malls, and a variety of retail and rideshare settings around the world to provide brands with more relevant data, and consumers the out of home ad experience they really want."

Powered by efficient audience matching, DOOH ads can reach target audiences at the right time with the right message, allowing brands to capitalize on the narrow window of connection with consumers. Alfi's cutting-edge computer vision with machine learning technology provides content publishers and brands valuable insights with data-driven audience matching, and analytics beyond legacy targeting in a privacy-compliant manner.

Methodology

Commissioned by Alfi, PureProfile, a global research company, conducted 100 interviews amongst senior advertising professionals from across the U.S., U.K., Canada, China, France, Germany, and the UAE. Interviews were conducted online in September 2021.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

