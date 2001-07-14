Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Now Covered in Alberta for Children and Youth Living With Diabetes

Dexcom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), announced today that people with diabetes who are under 18 years old and require ongoing use of insulin or insulin pump therapy are eligible for public coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System through Alberta Health.

Alberta joins five other jurisdictions in providing public coverage of real-time CGM systems under provincial health plans. The Non-Insured Health Benefits Program also recently announced coverage for First Nations and Inuit children. With expanded public coverage for CGM, more children and youth can access this standard of care technology, helping them manage their diabetes.

“We applaud the Alberta government for recognizing the value of real-time CGM and supporting access for its residents living with diabetes. For youth in particular, diabetes management can make day-to-day life a challenge. Now, more young people living with diabetes will be able to learn and play with their peers with far less worry for their families about their glucose levels,” says Laura Endres, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada.

The Dexcom G6 CGM System uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for calibration† or scanning. The Dexcom G6 CGM System provides users with real-time alerts, including a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, and can warn the user in advance of hypoglycemia — giving them time to take appropriate action before it occurs. With the use of the Dexcom Follow App‡, parents and caregivers can also access their loved one’s glucose levels remotely and be alerted if they are going out of their target glucose range. As part of the Alberta Health Services coverage program, users will now be able to order and pick up their Dexcom CGM supplies through their local pharmacy.

“In my practice, managing glucose through the use of real-time CGM has led to reduction in A1c, fewer incidences of hypoglycemia and an overall improvement in quality of life,” says Dr. Karin Winston, a pediatric endocrinologist in Calgary. “Today’s announcement means more pediatric patients will have access to this life-changing technology to manage their diabetes.”

In 2021, the Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines review committee updated its recommendations for glucose monitoring, stating that real-time CGM (rtCGM), like the Dexcom G6, should be used by individuals with type 1 diabetes treated with basal-bolus insulin injections or an insulin pump in order to reduce A1C and increase time in range, reduce duration and incidence of hypoglycemia and, in adults, improve quality of life.4

For more information about the coverage criteria for Alberta Health, please visit the Alberta+Interactive+Drug+Benefit+List.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

