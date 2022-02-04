In January 2022 Northern Data generated: 5,254 green 1 ETH

236 BTC

Northern Data had 20,500 ASIC miners online end of Jan'22

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 / ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5), the leading value generator for HPC infrastructure solutions, today provided an operations update for January 2022.

1 Based on almost exclusively renewable energy.

About Northern Data:

We at Northern Data are firmly convinced that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business and, ultimately, human progress. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global leadership in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications such as bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers for unparalleled site selection flexibility and employs a workforce of some 200 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: [email protected]

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687271/Northern-Data-Provides-Operations-Update-for-January-2022



