Ancora Issues Statement of Support Regarding Green Plains' Intended Declassification of its Board of Directors

Ancora Holdings Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Ancora” or “we”), which is the second largest shareholder of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) (“Green Plains” or the “Company”), today issued the following statement regarding the Company’s intent to declassify its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

Frederick D. DiSanto, Chairman and CEO of Ancora, commented:

“Ancora is very pleased that Green Plains' Board has unanimously agreed to put a declassification proposal to a shareholder vote at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting. In recent months, we have had the opportunity to share our governance-related feedback and suggestions with leadership. Green Plains' efforts to update its bylaws and now declassify the Board demonstrate that shareholder input is resonating. We thank the Board and management for their engagement, and look forward to the Company building on last year’s momentum in 2022.”

About Ancora

Founded in 2003, Ancora Holdings Group LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management and retirement plan services to individuals and institutions across the United States. The firm's comprehensive service offering is complemented by a dedicated team that has the breadth of expertise and operational structure of a global institution, with the responsiveness and flexibility of a boutique firm. For more information about Ancora, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fancora.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005263/en/