Ballast Advisors Llc Buys 3M Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Linde PLC, Sells Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Target Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Linde PLC, Donaldson Co Inc, Equifax Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Target Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ballast Advisors Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 384,685 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 225,946 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,873 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 122,702 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 516,499 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.956900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $235.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.881800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.