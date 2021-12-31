Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ballast Advisors Llc Buys 3M Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Linde PLC, Sells Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Target Corp

Investment company Ballast Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Eli Lilly and Co, Linde PLC, Donaldson Co Inc, Equifax Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Target Corp, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ballast Advisors Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BALLAST ADVISORS LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 384,685 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 225,946 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,873 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 122,702 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 516,499 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $243.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.956900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Ballast Advisors Llc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $235.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ballast Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.881800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Ballast Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.



