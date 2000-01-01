Dodge & Cox Comments on Charter Communications

Charter ( CHTR , Financial ) (2.1% position) is the second-largest cable operator in the United States and has more than 27 million internet subscribers. Similar to Comcast, Charter also underperformed the market in the fourth quarter. We added to Charter based on its reasonable valuation and ability to generate cash flow, which has provided significant value to shareholders over the years via share repurchases. Over the last five years, Charter has returned over $35 billion of capital to shareholders via share buybacks, and we believe substantial capital return will continue. Cable is a business with significant barriers to entry, healthy free cash flow generation, reasonable long-term growth prospects, and consistent pricing power.

