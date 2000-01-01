Dodge & Cox Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron ( REGN , Financial ) is a biotech company focused on antibody treatments for ophthalmology, immunology, and cancer. Its antibody discovery platform has led to multiple commercial drugs, including two of the industry’s most valuable blockbusters, Eylea (ophthalmology) and Dupixent (immunology). The company has also made substantial investments in understanding the genetic basis of disease, as well as in new technologies like RNAi (with Alnylam) and CRISPR (with Intellia). The company is still led by its founding duo, CEO Len Schleifer and CSO George Yancopoulos, who are significant shareholders. Both are MD/PhDs and their strategy to focus on long-term value creation through innovation has proven highly successful. We think Regeneron offers an opportunity to increase the Fund’s exposure to innovation at an attractive price.

