Tweedy Browne Comments on BASF

BASF ( XTER:BAS , Financial ), the large German chemical company, made a decision to carve out a business related to internal combustion engines and began investing significant amounts to develop a battery business. The company also committed to carbon reduction goals of net zero emissions by 2050. The CEO told us of the importance of this battery initiative in helping customers to meet their commitments to electromobility, but indicated the company will only make investments that have a visible return, making the company’s sustainability strategy more flexible and less risky in terms of profitability. In our view, this would appear to be a financially prudent step in reducing the company’s transition risk as the world continues to move toward a lower carbon economy, and should not compromise the compound of the company’s intrinsic value.

