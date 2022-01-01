TD SYNNEX Named a Fortune World's Most Admired Company

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced ithas been named one of the “World’s most Admired Companies” by Fortune for the first time as a newly merged company.

“It’s humbling for TD SYNNEX to receive such prestigious recognition just six months after completing our merger,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer at TD SYNNEX. “Both our legacy businesses have proud histories of being recognized as World’s Most Admired Companies, and I am honored we are continuing this history together. This acknowledgement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our more than 22,000 co-workers globally, who are committed to helping our vendors and customers achieve great outcomes with technology.”

The list of World’s Most Admired Companies is developed annually by Fortune in partnership with Korn Ferry. Candidates for the list include 1,500 of the largest companies from around the globe, and winners are chosen based on the results of a corporate reputation survey administered to 3,740 executives, directors and securities analysts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005486/en/