Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, Sells Shell PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Dow Inc

- New Purchases: ACN, NVDA, MCD, REGN, SPY, NFLX, COIN, OMFL, RDVY, SPHB, PKW, VTI, MOAT, FCOM, DSI, VGT, RWO, MOO, PEJ, KRMA, ESML, NXTG, FPE, ROBO, CIBR,
- Added Positions: PYPL, VCR, MA, ADBE, DIS, DHI, LRCX, NUE, NKE, UNH, SBUX, STX, FB, AMAT, PFE, QCOM, GOOGL, MSFT, IYW, CNK, AMZN, XLRE, REZ, REM, AAPL, XLV, IHI, DRIV, GRID, SMH, LIT, PHYS, WPM, CGW, QCLN, CEF, FXD, XLF, PSLV, RPV, GSEW, XRT, XTN, SPPP, SJNK,
- Reduced Positions: PAVE, ESGD, IGV, QTEC, XT, C, BSY, SCHD, GLD, TAN,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, CAT, DE, DOW, LYB, GLW, CHTR, VT, SCHG, IVW, RYH, VEA, SUSA, SNSR, BLOK, NUMV, NIO, KBE, TGT, MRK, IFRA, TSLA, SPYX, VNQ, BABA, REET,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC
- Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 664,679 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,582 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 157,629 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 49,186 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.46%
- Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 78,023 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 27,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $622.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 11,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 12,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 9,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 3027.97%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 31,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 541.78%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $306.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $513.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 43,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 76,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.
