Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, Sells Shell PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Dow Inc

New Purchases: ACN, NVDA, MCD, REGN, SPY, NFLX, COIN, OMFL, RDVY, SPHB, PKW, VTI, MOAT, FCOM, DSI, VGT, RWO, MOO, PEJ, KRMA, ESML, NXTG, FPE, ROBO, CIBR,

ACN, NVDA, MCD, REGN, SPY, NFLX, COIN, OMFL, RDVY, SPHB, PKW, VTI, MOAT, FCOM, DSI, VGT, RWO, MOO, PEJ, KRMA, ESML, NXTG, FPE, ROBO, CIBR, Added Positions: PYPL, VCR, MA, ADBE, DIS, DHI, LRCX, NUE, NKE, UNH, SBUX, STX, FB, AMAT, PFE, QCOM, GOOGL, MSFT, IYW, CNK, AMZN, XLRE, REZ, REM, AAPL, XLV, IHI, DRIV, GRID, SMH, LIT, PHYS, WPM, CGW, QCLN, CEF, FXD, XLF, PSLV, RPV, GSEW, XRT, XTN, SPPP, SJNK,

PYPL, VCR, MA, ADBE, DIS, DHI, LRCX, NUE, NKE, UNH, SBUX, STX, FB, AMAT, PFE, QCOM, GOOGL, MSFT, IYW, CNK, AMZN, XLRE, REZ, REM, AAPL, XLV, IHI, DRIV, GRID, SMH, LIT, PHYS, WPM, CGW, QCLN, CEF, FXD, XLF, PSLV, RPV, GSEW, XRT, XTN, SPPP, SJNK, Reduced Positions: PAVE, ESGD, IGV, QTEC, XT, C, BSY, SCHD, GLD, TAN,

PAVE, ESGD, IGV, QTEC, XT, C, BSY, SCHD, GLD, TAN, Sold Out: RDS.B, CAT, DE, DOW, LYB, GLW, CHTR, VT, SCHG, IVW, RYH, VEA, SUSA, SNSR, BLOK, NUMV, NIO, KBE, TGT, MRK, IFRA, TSLA, SPYX, VNQ, BABA, REET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Accenture PLC, NVIDIA Corp, McDonald's Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Shell PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Dow Inc, Deere, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc. As of 2021Q4, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc owns 88 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claudia+m.p.+batlle%2C+crp+%28r%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 664,679 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,582 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 157,629 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 49,186 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.46% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 78,023 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 27,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 27,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $622.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 11,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 12,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 9,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 3027.97%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $126.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 31,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 541.78%. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $306.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $513.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 43,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 76,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.